Ideas of a Republic

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations, it seems timely to examine how India has stuck to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India, drafted by a committee headed by Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, a Dalit scholar more than seven decades ago.

Among the flurry of inspirational messages that flood social media on observances such as these, one of the forwards included a digitally altered version of the Preamble to the Constitution.

The changes to the document, which begins with the iconic line, ‘We, the People’, are only cosmetic.