Empire unravels: UK’s cautionary tale of self-destruction

NEW YORK: By the end of next year, the average British family will be less well off than the average Slovenian one, according to a recent analysis by John Burn-Murdoch at The Financial Times; by the end of this decade, the average British family will have a lower standard of living than the average Polish one.

On the campaign trail and in office, promising a new prosperity, Boris Johnson used to talk incessantly about “leveling up.”

But the last dozen years of uninterrupted Tory rule have produced, in economic terms, something much more like a national flat-lining.

In a 2020 academic analysis by Nicholas Crafts and Terence C. Mills, recently publicised by the economic historian Adam Tooze, the two economists asked whether the ongoing slowdown in British productivity was unprecedented.