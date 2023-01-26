Grappling with predators

NEW DELHI: Last week, top women wrestlers from the country had come forth with allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing young athletes at the women’s national camp.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, along with wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya had staged a 3-day long sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, calling for the WFI chief’s ouster.

After Sports Minister Anurag Thakur engaged with the protestors, the wrestling body official was temporarily benched and the grapplers called off their agitation. An oversight committee was also formed to investigate the allegations.