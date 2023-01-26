Carnivore instinct: Toxin helps oyster mushrooms devour worm flesh

Outside the animal kingdom, Venus flytraps, pitcher plants and others are well known for their macabre meal-making. But fungi, too, have an appetite for flesh, and it’s not just the oyster mushroom, although it is the only carnivorous fungus you’ll generally find in your grocery store.

Some fungi craft sticky nets laced with tempting scents to snare their prey. Others create deadly collars that constrict as the worm struggles, immobilizing the prey as the fungus’s hyphae penetrate its body.

Some even release tiny sickle-shape spores that, when swallowed by a nematode, wreak havoc from within. The scenarios all end with the worm’s body invaded by the threads of its hungry captor.