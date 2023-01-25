Get a handle on the truth

This was the playbook followed by the government in the wake of the documentary ‘India: the Modi Question’ aired in the UK.

The film deals with Narendra Modi’s handling of the Godhra riots when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2002, an issue that was much debated in India then and for many years thereafter.

The only new facts presented by the documentary relate to a British government inquiry conducted then, the findings of which were adverse to Modi. Barring the fact that the outcome of the inquiry became accessible to the broadcaster of the said documentary now, there is little in the film that would surprise Indians. Moreover, it was not even made available for Indians to view as it was showcased on the broadcaster’s geolocked app.

By railing at the film—and the channel’s supposed ‘colonial overhang’—the BJP’s social media trolls only succeeded in bringing it to wider notice in India.