In memoriam: K Alex Muller, innovator in ceramic superconductors

NEW YORK: It’s rare for a scientist to receive a Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries made close to the age of 60, or for work done shortly before the prize is announced.

But K. Alex Müller, a Swiss physicist, was 59 when he made his breakthrough, and he had to wait only 16 months before he received his Nobel Prize, in 1987, sharing it with a colleague for discovering that some ceramics can be superconductors, opening up a world of scientific and practical possibilities.

Dr. Müller died on Jan. 9 at an assisted living facility in at 95, according to an announcement on Tuesday by IBM, where he had worked as a researcher.

The University of Zurich, where Dr. Müller was once a professor and where he maintained an office after retirement, said he died in Zurich.