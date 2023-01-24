Deterrent measures EU: How the bloc’s terror list works

WASHINGTON: Germany and France are mulling the designation of Iran’s elite army unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror group following the executions of at least four anti-regime protesters.

The countries will likely take the decision jointly with other European Union member states as part of a common security policy.

Tanya Mehra of the International Center for Counter-Terrorism, a think tank, says that decision could come as soon as January 23 when the bloc’s Foreign Affairs Council next seats.

So how exactly does the bloc designate terrorists and what impact will the listing have on Iran’s Guards?