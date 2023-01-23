Unleashing the populace

NEW DELHI: On many metrics, China maintains an economic edge over emerging manufacturing rivals like Vietnam and India.

Boasting of superior infrastructure, Beijing has long-standing private sector relationships that it can rely on for years to come.

However, India has primed itself to give China a run for its renminbi in terms of human capital or population. India is now set to surpass China and become the most populous nation globally in 2023.

As per the World Population Prospects 2022 study compiled by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, India is set to have a population of 1.668 billion by 2050, which is higher than China’s expected population of 1.317 billion by the middle of this century.