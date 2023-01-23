Sleight of evolution: Unlocking genes that turned whales into giants

NEW YORK: With names like titanosaurus and giganotosaurus, you’d be forgiven for thinking that dinosaurs were the most massive animals to ever live. But if you’re after gargantuan creatures, chartering a boat is better than building a time machine — the largest animals to ever exist are whales, topped off by the truly titanic blue whale.

Maxing out at almost 100 feet long and 190 metric tons, the blue whale dwarfs the competition.