Brasília, Capitol riots followed similar playbook

She and other misinformation researchers have singled out Twitter and Telegram as playing a central role in organising protests. On Brazilian Telegram channels, there were calls for violence against left-wing politicians and families, and addresses of government offices to attack. There was a call for “patriots” to gather in Brasília on Sunday to “mark a new day” of independence. The hashtag “Festa da Selma” was also widely spread, including by far-right extremists who had previously been banned from the platform, Prado said.