Radical departure: Block the sun to counter climate change?

Long a taboo idea among climate experts thought too dangerous even to research, geoengineering is becoming increasingly mainstream. In 2019, Congress gave the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration $4 million to research techniques like the one Make Sunsets just tested, and it has since drawn interest from the Biden administration. As the world continues to fall short of the goals of the Paris agreement and the costs of climate change mount, is geoengineering an idea worth taking seriously, or is it a world-historically reckless distraction from the global effort to transition away from fossil fuels? Here’s a look at the debate. In 1965, a group of scientific advisers delivered the first government report on global warming to President Lyndon Johnson. Warning of calamitous sea level rise, they called for exploring “the possibilities of deliberately bringing about countervailing climatic changes,” perhaps by brightening the oceans’ surface. Proposals for geoengineering have since evolved, and fall into two broad categories: