EU presidency: Sweden at the mercy of euroskeptics

There are only a few hours of daylight in Kiruna in January. The snow crunches under your feet during a walk through the town, located about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of the Arctic Circle in Lapland. This is where Sweden’s government has decided to officially kick off its EU presidency — a mining town known for its northern lights and a vibrant Indigenous Sami culture. The European Union’s rotating presidency is meant to drive forward work on EU legislation and ensure cooperation among member states. And, of course, it is an excellent opportunity to show off one’s nation. Smooth and efficient, aka “Sweden-style,” is how officials here say they intend to handle the job. “Our leadership this six months ahead will focus on the ambition to make Europe greener, safer, freer,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has promised. The prime minister said preserving the bloc’s unity in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was key. “Ukraine’s victory is essential,” he said during a press conference. Other priorities include strengthening the European Union’s competitiveness, the rule of law and green energy transition.