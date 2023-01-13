Editorial: The din of blockbusters

Beginning with Neecha Nagar in 1946, which was the first Indian film to be honored at Cannes, to Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali (1956) which was awarded the Best Human Document Prize at the festival, to the likes of The Lunchbox (2013), which picked up a Critics Week Viewers Choice Award, our representation at international festivals is commendable. Now with the arrival of OTT platforms, the distribution of cinema has been redefined. Films that might probably not have seen the light of the day in theatres, now still have an opportunity to be exhibited on streaming platforms for a global audience.