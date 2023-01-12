Screens stole our focus? Medieval monks were distracted too

Simeon was also known for resisting another source of distraction: the body. Monks were supposed to pray standing up, with their arms outstretched, in order to fend off the temptations of sleep; Simeon took this activity to such an extreme that even when one of his feet became terribly infected, his powers of concentration apparently never flagged. (Kreiner mentions an “exuberant metrical homily” that described, or perhaps imagined, Simeon cutting off his own foot and continuing to pray while standing on his remaining leg, telling his amputated limb that they would be reunited in the afterlife.) For the monk seeking oneness with God, the body was an encumbrance. After all, Kreiner notes, “angels were pure consciousness.” As the sixth-century desert father Dorotheos said of his body, “It is killing me, I am killing it.”