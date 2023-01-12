Border trouble: Why India and China fight in the Himalayas

From New Delhi’s perspective, the Chinese military aggression on the disputed border is the price India is paying for joining hands with the Western alliance. New Delhi takes pains to portray its independence, even turning down an American offer of assistance against China at the time of the 2020 intrusions in Ladakh. New Delhi has restricted Indo-U.S. cooperation to the realm of intelligence and privately asked Washington to lower the rhetoric over China. This is unlikely to change. The political cost to Modi, it seems, will eventually be decided in Beijing as much as in New Delhi.