The bane of unemployment

In the backdrop of the IMF estimating that India’s growth in 2023-24 will slow down to 6.1%, our economic performance can be turned around by the nature of spending. The government must prioritise capital expenditure to create a milieu that prompts investment from the hesitant private sector. As global supply chains begin scouting for alternative suppliers outside China, India could plug that gap. Our reliance on domestic demand will continue to surge, and the government will need to amp up its infrastructure spending. We also need bold reforms on the business and tariff front to boost foreign and domestic investment, which will lead to creation of new jobs. High-quality jobs must make a landfall in India, in the absence of which our vision for a $5 trillion economy would remain a pipe dream.