Response to calamity Pak needs help coping with climate disasters

“Hopefully, they will be able to come away with something close to the amount they are demanding, even if it is released in a staggered manner,” she added. The South Asian country, with the world’s fifth-largest population, is responsible for less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but is one of the nations most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by global warming. “Pakistan is the most vulnerable country to climate change. For rehabilitation we cannot wait, we need to address it, as another season of extreme weather could well hit us before we even begin rebuilding and rehabilitating this one,” said Rehman. Salam, the environmentalist, echoes a similar view.