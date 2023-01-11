Diplomatic necessities: America’s missing ambassador to India

Future US Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan also occupied the post. While White House officials shrug and privately blame the Senate confirmation process for the absence of a permanent ambassador, the question remains: If India matters as much as the US says it does, why has the administration not acted more forcefully to get its nominee confirmed? The irony is that strengthening US-India relations is one of the rare foreign policies with bipartisan support in Washington. Since President Bill Clinton’s historic visit in 2000, both Republican and Democratic administrations have treated India as an essential partner in America’s geopolitical strategy. India, which assumed the G20 presidency in December, fits remarkably well into America’s global vision, and the two countries have much to gain from cooperating on common concerns such as climate change and Islamic terrorism. While they seem to disagree on how to contain China’s rise, that is all the more reason to ensure that the mechanisms of diplomacy are functioning properly.