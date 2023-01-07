Varsity autonomy: Right, not a reward

The UGC’s draft norms, which are open to debate until the end of this month, make it clear that incoming foreign universities will be able to design their own academic processes and programmes, appoint faculty unencumbered by Indian stipulations, set their own fee structure and repatriate funds to their parent campuses. As UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said at his press conference announcing the norms, “Such universities will be given a special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance and content norms.” There’s a simple word for all of that: autonomy. In fact, the only house rule the foreign universities are expected to obey relates to the BJP-led Union government’s pet project, national interest. The institutions must “not offer any such programme of study which jeopardises the national interest of India or the standards of higher education in India.” While ‘the national interest’ will obviously be subject to the discretion of the government, it’s curious to learn that ‘the standards of higher education in India’, such as they are, need protection from Top 500 ranked foreign universities.