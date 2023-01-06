Is India worried about China’s COVID surge?

“But we need to be proactive and sustained strengthening of surveillance mechanisms to detect new variants early enough and respond appropriately.” “Currently, there are no signs of increasing cases based on the data. The transmission rate and severity of a variant cannot be uniform everywhere; it varies depending on the susceptibility of the local population and the environment,” added Babu. The Indian Sars CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics — a network of laboratories monitoring genomic variations of the COVID virus — will hold a meeting this week to review data from China on the viral wave that’s gripped the country. Given that a large percentage of the population enjoys hybrid immunity leading to all Omicron sub-lineages causing only a mild disease, some feel the focus in India should not be on daily new infections but only on any increase in hospitalizations, particularly ICU admissions. “Until recently the BF.7 variant was not found in any measurable numbers in India,” Vineeta Bal, an immunologist from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research told DW.