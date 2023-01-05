Editorial: No country for women

On the surface, everything is going as per plan. But there is much room for improvement in women’s safety. Allocations towards police forces need to be increased so that there can be greater deployment of manpower for patrolling. Highways also need to be equipped with better infrastructure including adequate lighting and CCTV points at arterial junctions that are connected to the police control room. Enforcement needs to be a no-nonsense business and the judicial machinery must also act to deliver speedy justice and not stall the process for any reason.