Editorial: Of heads buried in the sand

Six years after the move to ban 86% of the currency in circulation, official data shows cash still rules the roost, as the quantum of cash with the public has doubled. The value of currency in circulation stood at Rs 32.4 lakh crore as of Dec 23, 2022, as per RBI. Compare this number to the value of notes in circulation as on Nov 4, 2016, which stood at Rs 17.7 lakh crore. Following the note ban exercise, notes in circulation dipped to about Rs 9 lakh crore. The data further tells us that as compared to Jan 6, 2017, cash in circulation witnessed a greater than threefold jump or a 260% surge while it witnessed an 83% rise as compared to Nov 4, 2016.