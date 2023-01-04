Victor Hugo statue at centre of race row

Two nights after the town hall’s initial Facebook post, masked men vandalized the statue, repainting Hugo’s face “a beautiful white color,” as they called it online, adding that it was now “truly French, truly from Besançon.” On the photograph they took of their work, they added a Celtic cross and the words “white power.” Two days later, the face of another statue created by Sow — this one erected near the war memorial to represent “hope” — was similarly vandalized with white paint. “It signifies a sickness, a crisis in our society in relation to themes of immigration and racism,” Mayor Anne Vignot said in an interview in her office in the city hall, which faces the Hugo statue. She was not involved in the statue’s renovation beyond ordering it, she said, and she was still smarting at how discussion of race and identity had been weaponized in France to dismiss ideals she thinks should be upheld.