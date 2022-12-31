Rest in pride, No 10

The bearer of jersey No 10, who helped soccer bag the sobriquet of the ‘beautiful game’, had a remarkable connection with India too. He made an appearance in Calcutta back in 1977 when Mohun Bagan pulled off a spectacular coup of sorts. He played an instrumental part in the club hosting him and the New York Cosmos during its tour of Asia in 1977. The Brazilian had dribbled in that match in Eden Gardens for half an hour, at a time when he wasn’t really on top of his gameplay. However, the crowd of 80,000 people that day witnessed how Pele’s presence magically turned around the fortunes of Mohun Bagan. The club went on to rediscover its inimitable touch and scored victories after a series of upsets against East Bengal, which happened to be the other titan in Indian club football.