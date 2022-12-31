New Year beckoning: One resolution you might just keep

Johnson, the maker of resolutions and incendiary toasts, was also a composer of solemn, poignant prayers. In fact, almost all of his resolutions were accompanied by at least one prayer of his own composition. A variously worded phrase that often recurs in these prayers — approximately as often as his resolution to “rise early”— is “God … who hast permitted me to begin another year.” Religious or not, most of us know that heady sense of reprieve and possibility implicit in the mention of “another year.” I’ve made it this far. I’m not dead yet. I still have a chance — if only to take better care of those for whom “another year” means another term of misery. Johnson seems never to have lost sight of that chance. He saw it all around him, sleeping in the ashes, collapsed in the mire, and he seized it with compassion. How much happier this New Year would be if we resolved to do the same.