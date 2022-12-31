Brazil’s victory: Lula da Silva: An ‘unlikely’ communist

WASHINGTON: When supporters of Jair Bolsonaro wake up after a raucous New Year’s Eve party, they might not only face a hangover. They could, in fact, be confronted with a veritable nightmare: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the man who they claim plans to ban churches and feels drawn to Satanists, this “godless communist,” will be sworn in as Brazil’s new president on January 1, 2023. But is there any truth to these accusations? Will 77-year-old Lula, who founded Brazil’s Workers’ Party, the Partido dos Trabalhadores (PT) and served as president from 2003 to 2011, try to introduce communism when he returns to office in 2023?