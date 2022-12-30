Trigger happy E-gaming boom a gateway to gambling?

NEW DELHI: Bhavani (29), a resident of Chennai, used to sneak out from her bed in the middle of the night to play online card games like rummy. She promised her husband several times she would quit, but she was already hooked. As her addiction worsened, Bhavani’s savings started to disappear and debts began to mount. She and her husband Bhagyaraj Rajena, parents of two young children, suffered losses of more than Rs 20 lakh as well as gold jewellery Bhavani had borrowed from her sisters. This past June, Bhavani took her own life. “Initially, my wife made some gains, which led her to invest more money in the game. After a few wins, she started losing all her money. Despite this, she continued to play, mostly in hiding,” Rajena said. He added that 90% of his monthly salary goes into paying off debts left by his late wife, adding that he is struggling to support his family.