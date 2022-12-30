Get-together rules: This party season, you don’t have to RSVP -just test

Nearly 60 percent of 252 U.S. companies surveyed in October and November planned to have work parties this year, up from 27 percent in 2021 and 5 percent in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a recruiting firm. Caterers are thriving after a lean few years, said Lena Goldin, a chef in New York who recently prepared a dinner for 40 guests at a client’s home. She has strict Covid protocols for her staff, Goldin said, but most clients have stopped inquiring about them — although a few families with small children recently asked that the members of her crew take rapid tests.