Cut from the same cloth Whose rule of law?

There are undoubtedly problems with this kind of empirical approach, as the controversy surrounding the World Bank’s Doing Business report shows. But even more problematic is the underlying theory. As the 2008 global financial crisis did with orthodox economics, the Trump presidency exposed core flaws in rule-of-law scholarship that had long been buried or obscured. Chief among these is the assumption that law will play a decisive part in eliciting good behavior – that it will exert what legal scholars call “general normative force” on the society in question. But now, no one can deny that the prevailing epistemic apartheid – the marginalization of those studying the “problems” of establishing and maintaining the rule of law – within law schools has damaged Western countries as much as the rest of the world.