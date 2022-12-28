A lost cause: Russia’s war will be long and protracted

The fundamental question for Europe in the current war is how to restore respect for international law in all its multiple dimensions, earth, sea, space. The focus is on the stabilisation and reconstruction of Ukraine as a cornerstone to the strengthening of prosperity and peace around the world. And maybe that’s why French President Emmanuel Macron felt that “one of the key issues we need to address — as President Putin has always said — is the fear that NATO will be right at their [Russia’s] doors, and the use of weapons that could threaten Russia.”