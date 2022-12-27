Hit by Sanctions:​ Russia is starting to feel squeezed

It isn’t just opponents of Putin who see the Russian economy weakening under the strain of the war, sanctions and softening oil prices. Mikhail Zadornov, who was minister of finance from 1997 to 1999, recently gave an interview to RosBusinessConsulting in which he predicted a 10 percent decline next year in the volume of oil production, which “will significantly affect both the budget and the economy.” Restrictions on what Russia can import are also pinching, he said. “It is clear that many enterprises were moving by inertia on stocks of materials and equipment. Now these stocks have run out or are running out. There are no new deliveries.”