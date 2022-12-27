Culture schlock: Why asking ‘how old are you?’ isn’t rude in SK

SEOUL: In South Korea, people are more conscious than most when it comes to age. It’s hard not to be, given that there are three different ways to count it. According to the traditional Korean system, South Koreans are considered one year old at birth and they collectively turn one year older on New Year’s Day, regardless of when their birthday is. For most legal and administrative purposes, South Koreans have used the international age system since 1962. But when it comes to the legal age for drinking, smoking, or serving in the military, they use the “calendar year” system, which subtracts the birth year from the current year.