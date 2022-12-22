Travel trend: Hitting the road solo gains in popularity

ANNE TERMECHE

DW presenter Lukas Stege frequently travels for work and pleasure and appreciates the unique experience of taking a solo trip. In early 2017, he spent around 100 days traveling alone in Central and South America, from Costa Rica to Argentina.

“I love the independence! I decide where to go and when,” he says. “I don’t have to ask anyone, coordinate with anyone. That’s great. Plus, you can meet people if it gets too boring alone — but you also don’t have to.” As luck would have it, Stege met his future wife on the trip. But although he is no longer single, he still loves to travel solo whenever possible.

Historically, there have always been travellers who set out alone to explore the world, but they were few and far between. These days, things have changed. In Germany in 2021, 2.41 million people travelled alone in 2021, according to data commissioned by DW at the Institute for Tourism Research in Kiel.

Those who travel alone today belong to an ever-growing group of like-minded people. It’s possible that it gained momentum with the rise of YouTube and Instagram.

Influencers have popularised the image of the solo traveller, showing off their gregarious personalities and desire to try new things while on the road. With such globe-trotting lifestyles, they often depict themselves traveling alone in a way that looks glamorous yet attainable.

She also cites very practical reasons that have helped solo travel develop from niche product to a trend: “Traveling is a main part of people’s leisure activities these days, and it has become cheaper and safer. More people can afford at least one trip a year, including young people. There are also many more offers for solo travelers than 20 years ago.”

The travel industry is wooing the solo travelers with a wealth of customised offers that target people who arrive at a destination alone but want to meet fellow solo travelers.

They include planned itineraries, organised local transportation and group excursions. Joining group activities is always an option but never a must — travelers can still go solo whenever they feel like it.

“Around one in 10 TUI vacationers travel alone,” German travel industry leader TUI told DW. “Club vacations are particularly in demand because of the group concept and the relaxed atmosphere. Solo travelers can spend their vacation with like-minded people and connect with other guests during leisure activities.”

While some single travelers may find romance, it’s not the goal of many solo travel offerings. The outdoor travel specialist Wikinger Reisen knows about pitfalls of organising a group trip for solo travelers that has been misunderstood as a dating service. It points out on its website that solo trips are meant to be regular vacations and not necessarily the place to find a mate.

Similarly, Hamburg tour operator Sunwave is also aware of the potential challenges of group dynamics. For each solo trip, the tour operator ensures there is a balanced gender ratio, and couples aren’t allowed to join. Understandably, many solo travelers don’t prefer to be around couples and families on their vacations — the dynamics are simply different.