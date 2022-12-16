Population dip: Will Japan’s plan to boost birth rates work?

According to figures released by the Health Ministry in mid-September, just 384,942 babies were born in the first six months of this year, down fully 5% from the same period of last year. The ministry now anticipates that the total number of newborns for the full year will be less than the 811,604 new arrivals last year and almost certainly below 800,000, which would be a first since the central government started collating figures in 1899. “The money we received from the government was definitely helpful when I had my son and we were grateful, but it still did not cover all my hospital expenses,” said Ayako, a housewife from Tokyo who did not want to give her family name.