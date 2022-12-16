Material redefined: Are mushrooms the future of alternative leather?

Then there’s the global market for synthetic leather materials, which is expected to reach almost $67 billion by 2030, according to Research and Markets, a source for data and analysis. The so-called bio-based leather market, which includes only naturally occurring material, was estimated at roughly $650 million in 2021 by Polaris Market Research. But that number may be too low, according to Frank Zambrelli, the executive director of the Responsible Business Coalition at Fordham University in New York, as well as a managing director at the consulting firm Accenture. “I sincerely believe they are not accurately reflecting market and consumer interest in the category, nor the advances in the technology and quality of the products emerging,” he said. To date, many of the leather alternatives are made from the plastics, polyurethane or polyvinyl chloride (better known as PVC), sometimes resulting in the derisive term “pleather.” But the more substantial issue is that those using plastic are generally environmentally unfriendly and don’t provide a sustainable option.