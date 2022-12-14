Regressive ideology: Back to the 1990s in Afghanistan

Thousands of curious onlookers in a dusty soccer stadium, gathered around one woman. Dressed in a blue burqa, she sits hunched over on the ground. A man points a Kalashnikov assault rifle at her — and pulls the trigger. This was a public execution that took place in the 1990s when the Taliban were first in power in Afghanistan. All Afghans are familiar with such pictures, having either witnessed an execution with their own eyes or on the television screen. Public executions are some of the worst memories I have of that time when I was still a child. My family and I followed what was going on from abroad, watching the few videos that emerged from the country. I would never have imagined that such images could return — after the US-led invasion in October 2001 and 20 years of Western military presence. But the situation has turned out differently from what I imagined.