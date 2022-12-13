India’s tryst with G-20

It is a testament to India’s growing influence in the global landscape as a nation to be looked up to that culminated in it being primed to host the G-20 summit next year. India is assuming the presidency of the Group of Twenty nations at an hour marked by international crises of an unprecedented dimension. There are many factors working in India’s favour. It is the third largest economy in the world, in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP). It is also the fifth largest when it comes to market exchange rates. India makes up for 3.6% of the GDP of G-20 nations in nominal terms, and 8.2% in terms of PPP. As per the IMF, our GDP is set to grow at a rate of 6.1% next year, which will be the highest among G-20 nations. India will kick off the first meeting of G-20 finance secretaries and apex bank deputies in Bengaluru on Tuesday. As many as 40 meetings have been planned under the Finance Track steered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.