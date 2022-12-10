The scarlet letter

NEW DELHI: Earlier this week, Indonesia’s parliament approved a new criminal code that prohibits sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail.

The code will apply both to Indonesians as well as foreigners and it prohibits cohabitation between unmarried couples.

The nation has also brought in provisions that outlaw insulting the president or state institutions, spreading perspectives contrary to the state ideology and embarking on protests without notification.

All political parties in the country gave their assent to these laws, but the code will come into effect only after three years.