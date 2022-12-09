Inclusivity in letter and spirit

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) that recently passed us by, it seems pertinent to examine the progress made with regard to the inclusion and mainstreaming of differently-abled people in India.

As per Census 2011, our population stood at 1.23 billion, of which 2.1% or roughly 21 million people are said to be differently-abled.

The population of differently-abled individuals in emerging economies stood at 400 mn people, and a majority of them are poor.

The WHO reports that PwD are severely deprived of opportunities for social and economic development, with basic facilities like healthcare, education and employment being denied to this vulnerable group. Estimates reveal that 70 per cent of the PwD are unemployed.