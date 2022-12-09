Afghanistan in tatters: Taliban return to old, violent ways

WASHNGTON: Although analysts didn’t expect the Taliban to transform into a liberal outfit, they hoped the group might have become “politically mature” when they seized power in Afghanistan for the second time.

The hard-line group’s first stint in power — from 1996 to 2001 — was marked by massive violations of human rights, public floggings and curbs on women’s participation in public life, among other things.

These were the major concerns for the West before the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and toppled the Taliban regime.

After taking back power in August 2021, Taliban commanders made some statements that hinted they had learned from their past mistakes.

But more than one year on, it looks like everything is back to square one. A Taliban spokesman said on December 7 that a man who was convicted of murder had been executed in public, the first such sentence to be confirmed since the Islamists seized back power.