Plan for peace: How Biden can help save the Middle East

But while that election was unfolding, another logic was also at work: the logic of nature, which says that when the climate changes, as it is doing now, it is not the strongest or smartest species that survive.

It’s the most adaptive. And the most adaptive ecosystems are usually the most diverse, rich with species offering different ways to adapt.

They thrive because they’re able to forge healthy interdependencies among the different plants and animals and, in doing so, maximize their resilience and growth.

Their motto is “Me, my brother, my cousin and the outsider all collaborating naturally so we rise together, not fall together.”