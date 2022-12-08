Curse words around the world have something in common

NEW YORK: A study published in the journal Psychonomic Bulletin & Review found that curse words in several unrelated languages sound alike.

They’re less likely than other words to include the consonant sounds L, R, W or Y. And more family-friendly versions of curses often have these sounds added, just like the R in “shirt” or “fork.”

The finding suggests that some underlying rules may link the world’s languages, no matter how different they are.