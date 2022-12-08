FIFA World Cup 2022: Frontrunners on the backfoot

The Asian teams’ counterparts in Africa were hot on their heels causing monumental upsets of their own with Morocco sensationally prevailing over Belgium, the world’s second-ranked nation in the group stages.

If there were any sceptics who weren’t entirely convinced of Morocco’s might and dismissed it off as flash in the pan, the Atlas Lions, as their nickname goes, duly followed it up by accounting for an even bigger scalp in Spain that culminated in a thrilling penalty shootout victory in the Round of 16.

Cameroon, nicknamed the Indomitable Lions, came up with a lion-hearted performance to upstage the Samba boys from Brazil, although some of its gloss was taken off with Brazil resting nine of its first-choice players.

And rounding out the list of shocks and surprises, Senegal made it to the knockout stage for only the second time in its history and the fact that it made it that far in the absence of renowned striker Sadio Mane made it all the more admirable.