More power to the people

NEW DELHI: Three months after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died after being apprehended by Iran’s cultural guardians on account of ‘inappropriate’ attire, the nation’s attorney general announced its morality police, known formally as the Garsht-e-Ershad has been disbanded.

he news was greeted with cheers in Tehran where Amini’s death had sparked off a wave of protests against the enforcement of the hijab rule, and the heavy-handed approach of the morality police.

Thousands of women in Iran had expressed their dissent by chopping off their hair and burning the headscarf in public, with similar displays of resistance in capitals globally.