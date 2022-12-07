Breaking new ground: Pakistani feminist comedians challenge taboos

By MAVRA BARI

WASHINGTON: Periods, sex, body shaming, harassment, misogyny, dating: These are not topics of discussion that are openly discussed in Pakistani households or amongst friends.

But packaged as comedy, the taboo themes elicit raucous laughter and cheers in packed auditoriums. Families, couples and young people all come in droves to watch female comedians perform.

While it is becoming more common, stand-up comedy, particularly for women performers, is still a novelty.