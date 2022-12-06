Status quo: How a good book became the ‘richest’ of holiday gifts

NEW YORK: As long as people have been buying gifts for the holidays, they have been buying books. Books offer infinite variety, are easily wrapped, can be personalized for the recipient and displayed as a signifier of one’s own identity.

They are, in many respects, the quintessential Christmas — or Hanukkah or Kwanzaa or other December celebration — gift.

This has held true since the very beginning of Christmas as we know it today — a domestic holiday typically celebrated indoors, with family, that prominently features the exchange of presents. “They come in greater numbers every day,” The New York Times reported of the increasingly crowded shops in 1895. “The people who are buying books, the people who are thinking of buying books, and the people who are wondering if there is anything more satisfactory in the world of Christmas delights.”