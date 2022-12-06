Sanctions abound: Will EU oil embargo hit Russian war machine?

While the cap is meant to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for the conflict in Ukraine by hurting Moscow’s oil profits, it is also aimed at ensuring the continued flow of Russian oil to the global markets to prevent oil prices from soaring. EU countries will not be allowed to buy seaborne Russian oil even if the prices are at or below $60 a barrel as the EU oil embargo supersedes the price cap plan. The move is unlikely to cause a major dent in Russia’s finances as Moscow is already selling much of its crude at around $60 a barrel. However, it would limit the country’s oil profits in case global oil prices suddenly start soaring.