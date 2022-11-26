World cup semifinals: Why has no African team ever qualified?

“Culturally, in Africa, you tend to not work on things that have long been standards in Europe or South America,” he explains, “especially mental aspects.” For Abdessadki, even the best player in the world doesn’t know what to do with the ball in stressful situations. It’s a question of mental preparation, which directly correlates with performances on the pitch. “Teams like Spain, France, Belgium or Brazil always play the ball out very cleanly,” he says. “Even under pressure, they never force the ball, but stick to their preferred approach. Less well-prepared teams, on the other hand, tend to just clear the ball as far as possible in stressful situations.” Another problem facing African national teams is a lack of clear perspective and long-term planning.