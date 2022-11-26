Monitoring the reviews

The level of accountability being brought to the posting of product reviews is quite admirable as the review author now has to provide his or her contact details, which will be in the custody of the e-tailer portal, whose responsibility is to safeguard such details. This is in line with the measures opted by some social media sites which use such mechanisms for verification of users, not to mention traceability and genuineness of the author. It may be recalled that this year, the government had cast its net far and wide, more specifically, to cover the influencer economy which is being seen as the de-facto standard for product marketing by companies with deep pockets.