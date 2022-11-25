Banking on a high: Cannabis for everyone? Poland thinks not quite

When asked where he gets his cannabis, Piotr grins and asks if DW wants the official or the unofficial version. He says he’ll only tell the unofficial — that is the real — version, under a pseudonym. Hence, Piotr is not the man’s real name. He says he needs to be careful: “I’ve waited so long to be able to smoke legally, I don’t want to risk it.” Since 2000, Poland’s drug laws have been some of the most restrictive in Europe. Individuals possessing marijuana — the dried bud of the hemp plant — risk arrest, prosecution, and conviction. Piotr says it is very liberating for him to now be able to buy cannabis legally.